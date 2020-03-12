Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 78,721 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,721 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $81,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $14.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.37 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.42.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

