Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,182,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,251 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $85,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Pfizer by 38.5% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 22.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,360,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,830,388. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

