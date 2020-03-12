TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,591. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

