Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$9.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$8.22 and a 12 month high of C$22.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several analysts recently commented on TOU shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,018.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,601,830 shares in the company, valued at C$165,464,881.18. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $262,941.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

