United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.42% of United Continental worth $93,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL traded down $12.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.08. 17,943,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,989. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Cowen decreased their target price on United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Argus cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.92.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.