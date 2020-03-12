United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.36.

Several research firms recently commented on X. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $21,726,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 431,966 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,093,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:X traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 1,069,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,249,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

