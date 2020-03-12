Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.10% of Universal Electronics worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.67. 14,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,003. The firm has a market cap of $535.82 million, a PE ratio of 144.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

