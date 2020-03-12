Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $771.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.61. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle purchased 37,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

