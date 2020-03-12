Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of Valero Energy worth $110,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,898,000 after buying an additional 399,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,538,000 after buying an additional 137,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after buying an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,372,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,194,000 after buying an additional 134,013 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $10.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.