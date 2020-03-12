Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,256 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Valvoline worth $29,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE VVV traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 544,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,663. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

