Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,919 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,726,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 509,996 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 379,570 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,566. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.