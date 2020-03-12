Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $71,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 3,226,009 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,404,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $21.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.76. 124,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,094. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $189.69 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.94 and a 200-day moving average of $235.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

