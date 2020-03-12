Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $14.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.34. 3,254,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $142.95 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

