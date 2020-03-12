Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 21,482 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,476. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.