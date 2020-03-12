Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,729,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,052,000 after buying an additional 173,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,284,000 after buying an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,195,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $220,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,660.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY traded down $15.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

