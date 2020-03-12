Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $98.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,112.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,712. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $763.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,433.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.