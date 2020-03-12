Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $561,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.41. 408,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,145. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

