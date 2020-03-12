Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Entergy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy stock traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 261,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,617. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $92.73 and a 52 week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.