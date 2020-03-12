Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,627 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,732,000 after purchasing an additional 317,089 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,157,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,234 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,142,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,027,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $11.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,018. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,614.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,200 shares of company stock worth $1,601,424. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

