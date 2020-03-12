Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,695,000 after buying an additional 3,114,736 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameren by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after buying an additional 705,864 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $54,117,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,236,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,545,000 after purchasing an additional 379,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 236,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.70.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

