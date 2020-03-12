Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Comcast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 164,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 11,501,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,636,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

