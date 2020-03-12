Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 112 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.64. 252,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,170. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

