Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 188,316 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188,316 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.18% of Portland General Electric worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,784,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 823,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $8.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.51. 90,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,789. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

