Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 3,800 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Shares of ED traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,001. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

