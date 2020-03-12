Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.57. 3,408,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,107,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

