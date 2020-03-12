W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 79,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 19.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

