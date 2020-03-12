Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 356,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of New Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 487.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 148,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 67.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 238.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 600,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,304. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. New Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.03.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.