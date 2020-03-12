Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 3,995 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.93. 108,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,933. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.61 and a 12-month high of $296.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.