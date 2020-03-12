Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTG. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in B2Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities raised B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

BTG stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,853. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

