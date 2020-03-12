Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Cinemark by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cinemark by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded down $4.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 613,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

In related news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

