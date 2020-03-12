Waves Price Hits $1.01 (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00016685 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, YoBit, COSS and OKEx. Waves has a market cap of $102.72 million and $91.81 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,376,892 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail, Exmo, Binance, BCEX, Exrates, Gate.io, COSS, Huobi, YoBit, Coinbe, OKEx, HitBTC, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

