WAX Price Reaches $0.0260 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $27.66 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.02100786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00196177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00108448 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,625,273,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,065,988,737 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bithumb, Radar Relay, C2CX, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Kucoin, Huobi, Upbit, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

