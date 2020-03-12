Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,237. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.67, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

