WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 14,346 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,241% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,070 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $7,467,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 322,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 210,841 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EPI traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

