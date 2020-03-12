Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Earnings Results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 15,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,687. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at $97,888.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

