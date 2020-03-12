Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

XERS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

