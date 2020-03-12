Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Declares $0.21 Final Dividend

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.212 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.
Yancoal Australia stock opened at A$2.48 ($1.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. Yancoal Australia has a fifty-two week low of A$2.63 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.11 ($2.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Yancoal Australia Company Profile
Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Yancoal Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yancoal Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.