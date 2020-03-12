Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) Declares $0.21 Final Dividend

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.212 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Yancoal Australia stock opened at A$2.48 ($1.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.56. Yancoal Australia has a fifty-two week low of A$2.63 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of A$4.11 ($2.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Yancoal Australia Ltd Engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal in Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It owns 81% interests in the Moolarben coal mine located in the Western Coalfields of New South Wales; 100% interests in the Stratford Duralie mines located within the New South Wales Gloucester Basin; 100% interests in the Yarrabee mine located to the northeast of Blackwater in Central Queensland's Bowen Basin; 50% interests in the Middlemount mine located to the north-east of Emerald in Queensland's Bowen Basin; and 80% interests in the Mount Thorley mine and 84.5% interests in the Warkworth mine in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

