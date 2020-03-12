Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to “Strong-Buy”

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Metals is poised to gain as construction activity in the United States continues to improve and will likely to translate into improved demand for steel and rebar. Construction demand in Poland and recent investment in the country fortify the company’s prospects. Solid fabrication backlog and rebar-margin environment are likely to aid the company's fiscal 2020 results. It has completed the ramp-up of production volumes at second micro mill in Durant, OK with better-than-expected returns, supported by strong rebar demand and elevated metal margins. The company’s optimization efforts and expanded domestic mill network will yield benefits in the days ahead. However, inflationary pressures on manufacturing costs will weigh on the company's results. Moreover, higher debt levels and interest expense remain concerns.”

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

NYSE CMC traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. 154,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.