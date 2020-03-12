Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Zagg updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.50 EPS.

ZAGG stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 2,018,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Zagg has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Zagg alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZAGG. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.