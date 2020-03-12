Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Zagg updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.50 EPS.

ZAGG stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 2,018,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Zagg has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZAGG. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Earnings History for Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

