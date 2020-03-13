Costain Group (LON:COST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.70 EPS

Costain Group (LON:COST) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of COST stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday, hitting GBX 59 ($0.78). 2,789,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 401.50 ($5.28). The stock has a market cap of $65.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

