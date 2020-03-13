GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

NYSE:GPX traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. GP Strategies has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.