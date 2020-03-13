Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.75 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.15 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

KCT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 70 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 518,311 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. Kin and Carta has a one year low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Kin and Carta’s payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kin and Carta in a report on Wednesday.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

