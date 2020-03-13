Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 2,082 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Oracle by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,521,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,550,000 after buying an additional 1,513,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,932,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,016,349. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

