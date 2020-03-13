NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,908. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.
About NANO DIMENSION/S
