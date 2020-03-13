NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 62.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,908. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Get NANO DIMENSION/S alerts:

About NANO DIMENSION/S

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.