Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.
NOG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 710,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,300. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.94.
In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $5,786,080.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,364,000 shares of company stock worth $15,756,080.
About Northern Oil & Gas
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.
