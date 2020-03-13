Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.

NOG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 710,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,300. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $5,786,080.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,364,000 shares of company stock worth $15,756,080.

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

