Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 15,942 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 2,553,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,016,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

