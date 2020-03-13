Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million.

Shares of PTGX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other news, Director Harold E. Selick bought 12,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

