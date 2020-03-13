Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 512,795 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,795 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $111,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after acquiring an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Oracle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,171,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,841,000 after acquiring an additional 227,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $596,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,016,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

