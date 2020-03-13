Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.01-0.07 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.01-$0.07 EPS.
Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $19.17. 109,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,235. Zumiez has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $540.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
About Zumiez
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
