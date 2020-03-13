Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.01-0.07 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.01-$0.07 EPS.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $19.17. 109,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,235. Zumiez has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $540.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,870,958. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.