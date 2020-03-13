Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issues Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

